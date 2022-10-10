Navy Medicine command at Patuxent River changes command

Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, center, presides over the change of command ceremony, during which Capt. Jeremy J. Hawker, right, relieved Capt. David V. Thomas, left.

 U.S. Navy photo by Kathy Hieatt

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command at Naval Air Station Patuxent River recently held a change of command ceremony during which Capt. Jeremy J. Hawker relieved Capt. David V. Thomas.

Hawker takes leadership of the command and its four clinics and pharmacies: Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and Naval Branch Health Clinics Indian Head, Dahlgren and Joint Base Andrews. The command has a staff of 302 active duty service members, civilians and contractors and provides medical care to 12,000 beneficiaries across 279 tenant commands at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity South Potomac and Joint Base Andrews.