Naval Air Station Patuxent River reminds all personnel that as of Jan. 10, 2022, all unvaccinated military and civilian employees who work on-site at least once per week must provide a negative COVID-19 test result for access to on-site facilities per the Department of Defense Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 3.
“These measures are not taken lightly, and are done with the safety of our personnel first and foremost,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “The rise in COVID cases throughout the Southern Maryland community, the rise of the Omicron variant, has driven the necessity for these actions.”
Remote and/or teleworking unvaccinated employees who are not on-site weekly are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72-hours prior to entering a DoD facility.
Employees must report test results to their supervisors. While supervisors are not required to collect or retain test results, they should protect any medical information received.
Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines for quarantine and isolation for individuals who have either become infected with COVID or who have had close contact with someone who has.
In an effort to balance force health protection while meeting mission requirements during the post-holiday surge, the following facility access criteria apply:
If asymptomatic, 10-days after the day of your first positive test. If the employee develops symptoms, follow isolation guidelines for symptomatic cases. In circumstances where the supervisor has determined that onsite work is critical to mission execution, the quarantine may be reduced to 5 days per CDC quarantine guidelines when operational risk management factors, including employees wearing well-fitting masks, are applied.
If symptomatic, 10-days after the first full day of symptoms, 24 hours since resolution of fever without fever reducing medication, and resolution or improvement of other symptoms. An employee with a positive rapid test result will be presumed positive for COVID-19 until a confirmatory PCR test comes back negative. Employees who have a documented case and recovery from COVID-19 are not required to test until 90 days after first testing positive for COVID-19.
Starting Monday, Jan. 10, NAVAIR asymptomatic COVID- 19 testing for unvaccinated personnel is available at NAS Patuxent River on Mondays and Thursdays in the Frank Knox Training Building. Asymptomatic testing for vaccinated personnel will be available on Wednesdays.
Testing is open to employees (military, civilian or contractor) at Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field and Navy Recreation Center Solomons Complex.
Civilians and contractors who are symptomatic should schedule a test with their healthcare providers.
Active-duty military members who are symptomatic can contact the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River for testing. Due to limited supplies, mission-essential personnel receive priority for COVID PCR testing with same-day results at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River. All others will be accommodated as supplies and staffing allow and can expect results within 48-72 hours.
To qualify for testing at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, you must either be symptomatic or have been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes without a face mask) with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at least three days ago. At least three days must have passed since the contact occurred in order for testing to be accurate. The NHC Patuxent River COVID testing number is 301-342-2684.
For information on testing resources available through St. Mary’s County, visit https://smchd.org/covid-19-testing/.