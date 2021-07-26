Noise Hotline’s new email address

The Naval Air Station Patuxent River Noise Hotline has a new email address. Citizens wishing to email the Pax Noise Hotline can now do so at paxnoise@us.navy.mil. Calls can still be made to the hotline at 1-866-819-9028.
Representatives from the naval air station investigate all phone and written inquiries related to a noise event within one business day, and will follow-up with the person reporting the disturbance.
For more information on the Pax River Noise Hotline, go to CNIC.navy.mil and search Citizen Concerns Noise Disturbance.