Firebird multi-sensor aircraft showcased the versatility of the optionally-manned autonomous system as it flew to various locations last month across the United States, including in St. Mary’s County.
The ability of Firebird to be flown manned through national airspace is a demonstration of its unique operational flexibility for self-deployment and its rapid relocation ability to adapt to specific user needs and operational requirements.
The company flew Firebird almost 9,000 miles around the U.S. with stops in Dayton, Ohio, Washington, D.C., and St. Mary's County as well as Tampa, Miami and Key West in Florida.
“Our flights showcased one of its key differentiators – the ability to position the system in a manned configuration, then convert to autonomous operations for persistent ISR in under two hours,” Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager, autonomous systems, Northrop Grumman, said in a release. “At each stop, plane-side briefings provided customers the opportunity to see first-hand the operational versatility of the platform, its large sensor bay, and rapid configurability for changing mission needs.”
Firebird is a medium altitude long endurance unmanned aircraft system that is designed for flexibility and affordability. Customers can install new payloads in as little as one day, and swap payloads in 30 minutes making the system suitable for numerous domains and missions.
Earlier last month, Northrop Grumman’s Unmanned Systems Team embarked on a tour with its Firebird optionally piloted aircraft system to visit the sites where key stakeholders in unmanned aviation are located.
During the planning process it was deemed most feasible to conduct a static display introduction of Firebird on the tarmac at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Main Terminal during the team's visit to nearby Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The airport location in California would provide easy access and maximize adherence with all government, state and local COVID-19 protocols by holding the event outdoors.
All systems were go shortly before the Monday, March 1, event with several NAVAIR admirals and other officials planning to attend. However, during the weekend beforehand, the weather forecast turned bad with strong winds and heavy rains predicted jeopardizing the event. Not wanting to cancel, and with no back up plan, the Northrop Grumman team only had one option — reach out to Matt Scassero, director of the University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site.
Within 45 minutes of contacting Scassero on a Saturday morning, he had found a hangar that not only was big enough to accommodate the 80-foot wingspan of the Firebird aircraft, but was also available. Thanks were also extended to Ken Reed of S. Hunt Aero, who generously offered his recently constructed hangar to host the event in. Reed personally greeted the Northrop Grumman team upon aircraft arrival the next day and allowed them to use the hangar at no cost through their departure two days later.
The quick and accommodating response by Scassero and Reed certainly saved the event by keeping everyone out of the cold downpour that lasted most of the day on Monday. Reed’s spacious hangar allowed all guests to get up close to Northrop Grumman’s unique airplane and engage in many informative discussions. The company was able to host a total of 33 guests during six separate visits.
The flights concluded in Key West, where the team conducted a series of manned maritime operational events that included a four-sensor package containing two high-definition EO/IR sensors; a maritime configured multi-spectral sensor for small target detection; and an AIS receiver.