Although the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of award ceremonies across the Department of Defense, its employees are still being recognized for their excellence and service. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employees were recognized with 2020 Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards and 2019 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Human Resources Community Awards for all their efforts during a very unusual 2020.
“COVID-19 changed not just the way we operate, but the way we reward and recognize each other for our accomplishments,” said NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Kraft. “Excellence just doesn’t go away because of a change in our work environment or policies. True excellence is overcoming these obstacles and finding alternative ways to accomplish the mission. These awardees persevered in these challenging circumstances and deserve every bit of this recognition.”
SeaRAM Elevation Drive Gear Assembly Implementation Team: Charles Grass, Richard McDonough, Timothy Morris, Jeffrey Niedert, David Reid, John Stansberry, James Vaughn and Nicholas Wilkowski (Systems Integration Department).
NAVSEA Human Resources Community Rising Star Award: Brandy Stickel (Human Resources Division).
NAVSEA Human Resources Community Collaboration Award: Christine Farrell, Lindsay Longshore, Lori McFarland, Lauren Moreland, Diana Murray, Lisa Robey, Jill Ryan, Brandy Stickel, Sebastiane Toney and Lauren Trilli.
Personnel from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Systems Integration Department were recognized with fiscal year 2020 2nd and 3rd Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards for their efforts in helping the fleet stay up and running. The PEO IWS Excellence Awards are presented twice a year and acknowledge individuals, teams and organizations that have made significant contributions to PEO IWS.
Mark 38 In-Service Engineering Agents: William Carroccia and Sean MacDonald (Systems Integration Department).
Mark 38 ISEA Team: James Holle, Kevin MacCheyne, Sean MacDonald, Steve Maher, Stephanie Peacock, Sean Stafford and Joshua Su.
In addition, Matthew Konschak, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Emergency Management Division Director, was recognized with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Dec. 8. The award is the third highest Navy civilian award and presented to employees in the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or the Marine Corps.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division employees Michelle Hinkle, Ryan Kelly and Jeffrey Niedert were also recently recognized with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award.