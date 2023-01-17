The ability to see clearly is often taken for granted, but vision impairment can be the difference between mission success and mission failure.

The 316th Medical Squadron Optometry Clinic on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling provides quality eye care for Airmen in the National Capital Region and ensures they remain ready for the Air Force mission. The clinic operates under the 316th Medical Group, which provides care to more than 455,000 beneficiaries across the NCR. All services are in support of their mission, “Mobilize, deploy, and sustain medical services; maintain the health of the force; and deliver safe, effective and timely healthcare to those we serve, anytime, anywhere.”


Tags