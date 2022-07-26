Firefighter training on board a ship

Training personnel stand by a Naval District Washington firetruck outside the shipboard fire trainer at the Seafarers of Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. NAS Patuxent River firefighters undertook specialized firefighter training at the facility due to the number of watercraft that visit or are moored at the base.

 U.S. Navy photo by Clifford G. Montgomery III

“Every Sailor a Damage Controlman,” goes the adage for seagoing personnel, referring to every sailor’s responsibility in responding to emergencies aboard ship. Firefighters at Naval Air Station Patuxent River took that to heart when they completed shipboard firefighting training July 13-16, despite being a stationed on a shore-based air installation. 

“After hearing of the events taking place in San Diego with the USS Bonhomme Richard, Patuxent River Fire and Emergency Services wanted to ensure our personnel are at a state of readiness if an incident similar to that event ever took place on our facility,” said Fire Capt. James Barnes, Naval District Washington Fire Department — NAS Patuxent River. “Our firefighters pride ourselves at always staying at a high state of readiness and will do what it takes to ensure we continue to be ready for any emergency that may take place at Patuxent River, Webster Field, or to our surrounding mutual aid partners.”