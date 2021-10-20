In mid-August 2021, Haiti experienced back-to-back natural disasters after the island nation suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed just a few days later by the direct impact of Tropical Storm Grace. These natural disasters damaged and destroyed buildings, caused extensive landslides, resulted in over 6,000 injuries, and claimed more than 1,400 lives.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Sam Carrara, construction supervisory general engineer with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, led a USAID-funded three-week evaluation project as a cooperative effort between Engineering Ministries International and World Concern.
While in Haiti, the group of professional engineers evaluated more than 50 schools, churches and other sites in Haiti’s southwestern departments of Nippes, Sud and Grand’Anse. These sites are among the 100 locations that act as emergency shelters for the Haitian people. They assessed the structural soundness of the buildings and checked the sites for water, sanitation and hygiene standards.
The group estimates that at least five of the evaluated sites will likely need to be pulled from the emergency shelter program, which is funded by grants from USAID. These sites either had buildings that were completely demolished, walls blown out, walls dangerously leaning or about to fall, or were affected by aftershocks that were causing the structures to become more unstable.
USAID’s intention, through EMI and World Concern’s efforts, is to upgrade all 100 emergency shelter sites to prepare them for local use during a future hurricane or earthquake event. These upgrades will include proper anchoring/connection of the building roof to the walls, repairing of current earthquake damage, installing rainwater collection and tanks, upgrading hand wash stations, and the installation of trash dumpsters and incinerators, in addition to numerous other improvements.
Carrara’s team also had the opportunity to evaluate the American University of the Caribbean, located in Les Cayes, Haiti. The university’s buildings showed evidence of both cracking and settling damage from the earthquake, but were further deemed safe for occupancy. This gave the team the unique opportunity to interact with and teach the engineering students at the university about how earthquakes affect structures, the reasons for the specific cracks in their buildings and the methodology of the needed repairs.
The second team of professional engineers will spend approximately two weeks surveying and assessing as many sites as possible in the same region.
This was Carrara’s second opportunity to respond to a natural disaster in the Western Hemisphere. In November 2019, he spent three weeks on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas as the WASH coordinator following the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the island chain as a Category 5 storm. That project was also funded by USAID and was a cooperative effort with Samaritan’s Purse and EMI.