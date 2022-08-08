Naval Air Station Patuxent River transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to HPCON Bravo effective Monday, Aug. 8. NAS Patuxent River makes the move as a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

HPCONs are protocols for public health emergencies, such as a pandemic. Commanders review and update these HPCONs based on risk levels within a local community and in cooperation with local, state or host nation guidance. Military leaders and public health personnel use them to guide actions taken in response to a health threat.