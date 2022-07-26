The need for less speed

Naval Air Station Patuxent River lowered speed limits in many areas on base to 25 mph.

 U.S. Navy photo

Naval Air Station Patuxent River lowered its speed limits mid-July as part of a base-wide safety initiative.

Drivers on NAS Patuxent River can observe speed limits being generally lowered on base in an effort to curb speeding and improve driver safety. In most areas where a change has occurred, the speed limit has been lowered to 25 mph, according to a release from the base.