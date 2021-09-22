Hiding under just about every desk onboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River is the ubiquitous surge protector/power strip, and rarely does anyone give it a second thought as they go through their work day. But as a recent office fire onboard the base served as a reminder, maybe they should.
At 1:49 p.m. Aug. 30, the fire alarm sounded in Building 1668. One of its occupants did a quick search and noticed smoke coming from under an office door. He then alerted other occupants and called the emergency line.
“The call was dispatched at approximately 1:51 and the first fire unit was on location at approximately 1:57,” said Pax River’s Battalion Fire Chief of Prevention JP Caulder. “The room of origin was not occupied that day and hadn’t been for about five days. When units arrived on the scene, the room was fully charged with smoke and heat. The flames had not spread far from the point of origin. The 911 caller witnessed the smoke coming from under the closed door after the alarm had automatically activated.”
Damage from the fire, extinguished within two to three minutes, was moderate.
“The fire was contained to a single room, thanks mostly to the office door being closed,” Caulder explained. “If the door had been open, the fire could have quickly spread throughout the structure and caused much more damage. Some smoke, heat and water damage also occurred in the fire room and there was minor damage to the adjacent offices.”
Heat and flame damage was less at the door and increased toward the back of the room with most of the flame damage located at the back corner of the office by the window, wrote inspector Matthew Gould in his fire investigation report afterward.
Gould did a quick assessment of the burn patterns in the room then had the fire department start removing items that were not near the point of origin of the fire. Next, he slid out the desk located at the point of origin to determine whether the burn pattern started above or below it.
“Once the desk was away from the wall, it was obvious the fire had started below and to the left of the desk, below the window,” Gould reported. “We found two possible points of ignition. One was the power supply for the computer’s docking station and the other was a power strip.”
Finding no heat damage to any of the internal components of the computer’s power supply, focus turned to the power strip, where damage was found both externally and internally that was consistent with it being the cause of the fire, Gould determined.
Because of damage to the power strip, investigators were unable to find a manufacture date; however, based on the construction type and components they could see, they believed it to be between 8 and 15 years old. No one from the office knew how long it had been there, nor where it came from, and investigators arrived at two working hypotheses:
• As with any electronic device over time, it can become worn and damaged, and because of age, the power strip failed internally. The heat from the failure inside began the combustion process with the plastic casing and eventually spread to the wall and desk around it.
• It is possible that, although the power strip was being properly used at the time of the fire, in the past it could have been damaged being used for something else. Power strips on base often get passed from one place to another.
Personnel can learn the age of the power strip beneath their own desk by checking for an affixed label with the manufacture date printed on it.
“If your building experiences a power surge, your power strip is hot to the touch, or you smell an odor from the power strip, it should be replaced,” said Caulder, who also noted that sometimes the strips are unknowingly misused.
With many employees still teleworking, it is important to close the doors of vacant offices. Should a fire occur, this is a tremendous aid to isolating and containing fires. And, if the fire alarm should go off in your office building, Caulder urges personnel to leave immediately.
To reach the NDW Dispatch Center emergency line for emergencies on base, call 301-342-3911 or 202-433-3333.