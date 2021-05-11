Naval installations in the National Capital Region are participating in the Navy’s annual Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2021 (HURREX/CG) through May 14, including Naval Support Activities Washington, South Potomac, and Bethesda; Naval Activity Annapolis; and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season closed with a record-breaking 30 named storms and 12 land-falling storms in the continental United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Of the 30 storms produced, 13 became hurricanes (top winds of 74 mph or greater), including six major hurricanes (top winds of 111 mph or greater.)
With this year’s hurricane season fast approaching — June 1 through Nov. 30 — HURREX/CG, led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command, prepares the Navy to respond to adverse weather conditions in U.S. coastal regions and maintain the ability to deploy forces under the most severe conditions. It also tests the response times for accounting for Sailors, Department of Navy civilians and families in affected regions via the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System.
“The purpose of the exercise is to prepare Navy staff and crews for the potential impacts of a storm on infrastructure and operations,” explained Pat Paulsen, NAS Patuxent River’s supervisory emergency management specialist. “This year’s exercise involves a simulated storm system developing and intensifying to hurricane strength, threatening the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.”
Conducted over a two-week period, the first week simulates the storm system’s evolution along the U.S. Atlantic coast which will drive Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, simulated ship sorties, aircraft evacuation, disaster preparedness and response, and the ability to operate with mission essential personnel only. The second week shifts focus to procedures for recovery, including lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations, and conducting damage assessments.
All Navy commands throughout Naval District Washington, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, and Navy Region Southeast will participate. There will be no Navy ship movements associated with HURREX/CG 2021; however, fleet units will execute muster procedures and shore-based heavy weather responses such as heavy-weather mooring of ships of every class and heavy-weather tie-downs of each aircraft type.
While HURREX/CG helps to determine if there are any areas where the region or the installation can improve their ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, it is encouraged that personnel take charge of their own preparation and planning.
“It’s important that all personnel — Sailors and civilians — keep their personal information current in NFAAS,” Paulsen noted. “It’s an essential resource for tracing Navy personnel and family members during crisis or natural disasters. Also, there are different resources available to our Navy families to help them be prepared in the event of a disaster, and we recommend they take the time to learn about them before an event occurs.”
During the training exercise, all precautions are being implemented to minimize the threat of COVID-19 to participating personnel, with their health and safety remaining the top priority throughout the exercise.
For detailed information on emergency preparedness by staying informed, making a plan, building a kit and more, visit www.ready.navy.mil or www.ready.gov. To register with NFAAS, go to https://navyfamily.navy.mil