Naval Air Station Patuxent River security cut the ribbon on its new Military Working Dog Kennel this spring as part of its commitment to greater base security. The opening is the culmination of nearly two years of work between NAS Patuxent River, Naval District Washington, and various security entities among the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.

Prior to the kennel’s opening at Pax River, the military working dogs, or MWDs, assigned to Pax River were housed in kennels at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Security personnel at Pax sought to streamline their MWD operations by improving the existing kennel into a DoD-compliant facility to house their own contingent of MWDs for improved security operations that negated transport from the Washington, D.C., area.