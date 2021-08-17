The Environmental Division at NAS Patuxent River manages robust resource compliance, community service, and environmental stewardship programs while still ensuring the installation is able to carry out its mission. Occasionally, that stewardship involves wildlife protection and a collaborative effort between Pax personnel and wildlife rehabilitators outside the fence line.
Such was the case recently when a juvenile red-tailed hawk — a species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act — was struck by a vehicle near South Engineering Building 2187. Traffic stopped as the dazed hawk lay in the roadway and a call was placed to Pax River police who were on the scene within minutes.
“I had taken the day off and was driving back from doing laundry when I saw the officers and the bird in the road; as I was coming towards it, it stood up,” Lance McDaniel, installation environmental director, said. “I stopped the car to see if I could help. Turns out the police had been trying to reach me but I didn’t have my cell phone with me.”
On site, but without his phone, McDaniel was unable to contact any of his trained staff to come lend assistance, so he took charge of the situation.
“I knew at that moment, I was a wildlife biologist,” joked McDaniel, riffing on the iconic “Seinfeld” episode where George Costanza, after encountering a beached whale, seizes the opportunity to become his fantasy alter ego — a marine biologist. “I got leather gloves from the Natural Resources Center and called my boys, who were helping me move out of base housing, to come down and help me.”
Another passerby happened to be Ben Springer, a summer intern hired by Environmental to conduct a breeding bird survey. With Springer in front and McDaniel’s sons on either side catching the hawk’s attention, McDaniel was able to successfully approach from behind.
“It had tried to fly and landed on a branch, but it was so concussed it fell off,” McDaniel said. “It was standing on the ground in the woods and that’s when I came up from behind and was able to throw one of the sheets from my laundry over it, put my hands on its back, gently roll it over, and grab it by the legs upside down.”
From there, the bird was handed off to Dave Edwards of Gentle Hands Wildlife Services in Hollywood, who along with a veterinarian, assessed its condition and determined that even though the hawk’s eyes were rolled back and it was concussed, its talons weren’t clenched, its wings and legs were not broken, and it didn’t appear to be seriously injured.
“Still, we weren’t sure it’d make it through the night,” said Edwards, who held the hawk for observation. “But he ate well the following morning and looked alert and strong.”
When the call came in saying the hawk was finally ready to be released back into the wild, McDaniel learned NAS leadership was gone that day, so he asked Public Works Officer Cmdr. Jonathan Higdon if he’d like to do the honors.
“The military is the mission and we’re here for the mission,” McDaniel noted. “It’s nice to let the military get an appreciation of the natural resources around them on this base; it doesn’t happen often.”
The hawk flew off Higdon’s gloved arm into the tall grass, close to the area where it had been injured. A couple environmental staffers stayed nearby long enough to ascertain the bird was okay. Eventually, it flew up into a tree and then flew away.
“The cool thing was when it first flew into the grass, you could see one of its parents circling and calling out,” McDaniel said.
Birds rescued, great and small
A few weeks before the hawk was rehabilitated, personnel working inside Hangar 110 at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School were alerted that two fledgling House Finches had fallen out of their nest onto the floor. Like the hawk, house finches are a protected species and are not commonly found nesting in hangars.
“Unfortunately, one of them fell further down into a floor grate where all the drainage pipes go under the hangar and we weren’t able to get it,” said Rachel Reagan, a contractor working in the hangar. “I tried to find a rescue organization that could help with the remaining bird but was unsuccessful until Dave Rosol, who’s in our Paraloft Shop, said he knew someone personally he could take it to.”
Enter Pat Terrant, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who runs Blue Angel Rescue in Lusby. She gladly accepted the fledgling from Rosol, but upon learning of the other bird that had fallen down the drain, launched a personal campaign to see it rescued.
After a few phone calls to the installation, Terrant reached Chief Petty Officer Andrew Loaiza, who was manning the Pax River Duty Desk and explained to him the plight of the flightless finch.
“I was headed out to dinner so I thought I’d swing by the hangar,” Loaiza said. “The Navy shift was switching over at the time and no one from the day crew was there. I looked around, but the hangar is huge and no one knew about the bird, so I left. But when I got back to the quarterdeck, I got a call from someone saying he heard I was looking for a bird and he’d walk around and let me know if he found it. About 30 minutes later, he called to say he had it.”
Since Loaiza was on duty and had to check the entry gate to Navy Recreation Center Solomons anyway, he was able to meet Terrant across the street from the recreation facility to hand off the second rescued bird.
“It was in shock and it was iffy, but by 2 a.m., after getting the bird around 9 p.m., I was able to feed it a little mixture I make with a syringe,” Terrant said. “It went to sleep and by morning he was eating fine.”
Terrant kept both birds about a week, putting them into a large flight cage and teaching them to fly.
“You’re the only person they know they’ll get food from, so they’ll stay with you,” Terrant explained. “At some point, you have to stop feeding them and train them to go get their own food — seeds I’d leave out. Once they realized I wasn’t going to feed them, they’d go get their own food. Eventually, they stopped coming to me and I knew they were okay to release.”
What are wildlife rehabilitators?
Licensed wildlife rehabilitators are individuals — most often volunteers who receive no compensation — who have undergone the necessary training and obtained the required state and federal permits to care for injured, ill and orphaned wildlife. Over the years, the Pax River natural resources staff has sent dozens of wild animals to rehabbers.
“We used to hold our own state and federal rehabilitation permits,” said Kyle Rambo, environmental planning and conservation director, “but we relinquished those responsibilities a number of years ago due to reorganization and restructuring.”
The natural resources staff believes they have a responsibility to help rehab injured or orphaned wildlife they encounter on the installation, especially when naval activities or personnel caused or contributed to the dilemma. That may include wildlife injured by aircraft or automobile strikes, or those displaced and impacted by construction or maintenance activities, Rambo said.
Most wildlife calls come in from people who notice the animals somewhere and alert staff to their location. The animals are then approached with the equipment necessary to capture them before being transported in totes to the rehabilitators for care. That care might include an assessment physical, urgent care, medicine for pain or anti-inflammatories to prevent shock, surgery, rehabilitation, physical therapy, and time spent in pre-release cages. The rehabilitators also work closely with veterinarians.
The average citizen is not allowed to take home wildlife, feed them, or try to rehabilitate them, Rambo noted. They must be taken to a licensed rehabber who is able to handle them properly.
“If people are interested in helping out wildlife, we always need individuals willing to drive these animals to a rehabber,” Rambo added. “We’d love to have a list of volunteers as ‘runners,’ especially after working hours.“
Anyone interested can contact Rambo at 301-757-0005.
To find a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in your area, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov and search “Wildlife Rehabilitators.”