Cycling instructor Alex Toussaint cuts a ceremonial ribbon signifying the donation of two pieces of exercise equipment to the Tactical Fitness Center at Joint Base Andrews. Toussaint’s “Do Better Foundation’’ donated the exercise equipment to the base to kick off the foundation’s mission to democratize wellness by promoting and providing access to wellness services and resources.
U.S. Air Force photoS by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Audience members applaud retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint after they spoke about mental health and wellness topics at Joint Base Andrews on April 19. Toussaint’s “Do Better Foundation” focuses on mental health awareness and improvement.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Air Force photoS by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint discuss mental health and awareness at Joint Base Andrews.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Cycling instructor Alex Toussaint meets with Airmen at the Tactical Fitness Center.
Alex Toussaint
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint discussed with Airmen how to improve and bring awareness to mental health on April 19 at Joint Base Andrews.
The two used their past experiences and personal stories to highlight important points throughout the “Do Better Foundation” event. The foundation’s mission is to democratize wellness by promoting and providing access to wellness services and resources.
Toussaint later donated two pieces of exercise equipment to the JBA Tactical Fitness Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The donation was Toussaint’s way of kick-starting his foundation’s mission.