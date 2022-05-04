Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and cycling instructor Alex Toussaint discussed with Airmen how to improve and bring awareness to mental health on April 19 at Joint Base Andrews.

The two used their past experiences and personal stories to highlight important points throughout the “Do Better Foundation” event. The foundation’s mission is to democratize wellness by promoting and providing access to wellness services and resources.

Toussaint later donated two pieces of exercise equipment to the JBA Tactical Fitness Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The donation was Toussaint’s way of kick-starting his foundation’s mission.

Follow the link to watch the discussion online: https://youtu.be/-uCzbc-NJa8.