Each year Sabre Systems Inc. recognizes exceptional technical professionals through its Women in Technology Awards.
Individuals are nominated by their leadership and go through an extensive review process. Nominees and Top Female Tech recipients are selected based on their technical abilities, leadership qualities and contributions to the tech community. 2020 marks our third consecutive year naming Sabre’s Top Female Tech Leaders. These awards allow us to celebrate the incredible drive, character and achievements of our most prominent women in tech.
Females continue to be in the minority in the technology space and Sabre takes our role in closing the gap and supporting opportunities for women in the industry very seriously.
Sabre Systems Program Manager Maria VanSyckle-Kelly and Elizabeth Deloggio, a systems administrator, were selected as Women in Tech Award nominees, both with incredible experience and expertise in their respective fields. VanSyckle-Kelly provides support to ADMACS at the Naval Air Warfare Center SE & ALRE Group in Lakehurst while Deloggio supports the P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office out of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Jennifer Hansen, an executive director of Cyber Solutions at Sabre supporting the Naval Air Systems Command AirWorks at PAX River, was selected as Sabre’s 2020 Top Female Tech Leader.
Each of these outstanding individuals was recognized at Sabre’s Virtual Women In Technology Awards Ceremony on July 1.
Sabre President and CEO Glen Ives stated, “Jen, Maria and Elizabeth inspire me beyond words. Their love and commitment to their families, their professional careers, our mission customers and our Sabre family, run deep and true. ... In a time when as a society, we seem to be overwhelmed with what’s wrong, they represent what’s right, they represent everything good about life and making the most of it. We are so very honored here at Sabre that we have Jen, Maria, Elizabeth and so many of their fellow Sabre pros who make Sabre a very special place to be.”