When Chopticon High School senior William Hill, a self-described “patriotic-type guy,” had to come up with a project to earn his Boys Scouts of America Eagle Scout rank, it wasn’t surprising it involved the U.S. flag.
Hill, who has been a scout for 12 years, conceived and built two receptacles — both located at Navy Recreation Center (NRC) Solomons — where individuals wishing to retire their worn American flags can deposit them safely, knowing they will be properly disposed of later.
“It was my idea and my design, and I saw it as a benefit to everyone,” said Hill, with Boy Scout Troop 1785, Laurel Grove. “If people don’t have access to retiring a flag, or don’t know how to properly do it, they can drop it off [in the receptacle] and someone who does know how to do it will take care of it for them.”
When Hill approached NRC Solomons Director Carrie Jay about his idea, she was impressed with his enthusiasm and interest in doing a project that would specifically support NRC’s patrons.
“William reached out last summer when he was still in the early planning phases of his Eagle Scout journey to chat with me about an idea he had and the possibility of NRC Solomons participating as a recipient of the project,” Jay said. “We spoke on the phone and met in person several times to discuss it and ensure his project requirements were met, as well as what would work on location [at the recreation facility].”
NRC has played an integral part in Hill’s scouting experiences over the years and is one reason why he chose the location as his project’s beneficiary. He has visited the center many times camping, taking swimming lessons, passing his BSA swim test, using the fishing pier to earn his fishing merit badge, and once participating in a flag retirement ceremony there.
More than just building something, the primary purpose of Hill’s project was to demonstrate his leadership by working with others, adults and youth, to guide them through a project from planning to problem solving to completion. That included four other scouts who helped him construct the boxes after he picked up the wood from the lumber yard and “spent six hours cutting it.”
The receptacles — clearly marked, lidded and painted with a flag theme — can be found onboard NRC at the Navy Getaways Office and at Ed & Mike’s Camp Store.
“Each of those locations has substantial foot traffic with the greatest chance of reaching the largest number of our guests,” Jay noted. “But the Camp Store holds a special place for me personally because it’s named in honor of two Morale,Welfare, Recreation-family members we lost: Mike Jones and Ed Buser, both of whom were veterans. It felt right and I could almost hear Mike [a former Pax River N9 director] saying, ‘Good stuff, kiddo.’”
Hill, who says he enjoys Boy Scouts because of the life skills it teaches, delivered the receptacles to NRC Solomons April 24, and must still complete a Scout Master Conference plus a Board of Review in May before learning whether he has earned his Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank achievable.
Currently completing his third year at the Forrest Career and Technology Center, where he is enrolled in Automotive Repair and Finishing, Hill works part-time as a fry cook at his grandfather’s Charlotte Hall restaurant when not in school. Following his graduation June 2, he hopes to find a job in the auto body field.
The U.S. Flag Code, Title 4 Section 8K states: The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.