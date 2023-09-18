Defenders from across the National Capital Region honed their skills in preparation for the 2023 Defender’s Challenge, Aug. 28-30. The training and tryout sessions were geared towards the upcoming larger competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, scheduled for Oct. 23-27, that pits major command teams against each other during tests of physical endurance and core operational skills.

This event marks its return after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the sessions allowed the Defenders to come together to build camaraderie and teamwork through competition.


  