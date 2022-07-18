The 2022 Air & Space Expo is scheduled for this Sept. 17 and 18 at Joint Base Andrews, after a three-year break! The free admission, no ticket required event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day.
The two-day JBA Air & Space Expo will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of flying demos, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, aircraft and static displays.
Guests will park at FedEx Field, 1600 FedEx Way, North Englewood, Maryland 20785, and be bused to the Joint Base Andrews flight line.
Please keep in mind that there are items that are strictly prohibited. Some of these items are coolers (exceptions are 12"x12" or smaller for medical purposes and must have identification to verify medical status), backpacks, camelbacks, narcotics and paraphernalia, camera bags larger than one cubic foot, roller blades, skates and skateboards, drones, weapons (regardless of permit, to include firearms, knives, multi-tools, pepper spray, stun guns, etc.), bikes, pets (except service animals), all food (unless diabetic, with ID to verify), all beverages, opened or closed (exception is baby formula).
Permitted items are water bottles, sunscreen and hearing protection. Chairs, wheelchairs, and strollers are also permitted, but note that purses or backpacks will be searched.
While the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the main attraction at the JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo, there are many other scheduled presentations as well.
Also performing will be Wings of Blue (the 98th Flying Training Squadron), an F-35 Lightning II demo team, a C-17 Globemaster lll, Golden Warriors and more. The static displays will include a F-16 Fighting Falcon, a B-52, UH-1N “Huey” from the First Helicopter Squadron, and more military static displays.
