Stand in front of the Global War on Terror Memorial Flag and you won’t just see 7,000 dog tags, each printed with the name of a fallen service member who was killed in action during the War on Terror. You won’t just see the fifty gold stars, each one representing a Gold Star family who lost a loved one in service to our country. You won’t just see the 28-foot wide and 6-foot tall flag’s design, which echoes an American flag draped over a coffin at a military funeral. You won’t just see the battlefield cross, a rifle and boots carved out of wood that act as a sentinel over those who have died.
Along with the moving tribute to those KIA in the Global War on Terror, you will also see your own reflection staring back at you, the face of an American, who is safe and free because of the actions and sacrifice of those honored by the memorial. Visit the Global War on Terror Memorial Flag and pay tribute to those who paid that price.
28 May-1 June, 2021: National Mall (Washington, D.C.)
25-27 June, 2021: Johnny Ro Veterans Memorial Park (Leominster, Mass.)
2-3 July, 2021: Drakes Creek Park (Hendersonville, Tenn.)
23-24 July, 2021: KIA Memorial Road March (Aurora, N.Y.)
28 August, 2021: Mansfield Field of Honor (Mansfield, Mass.)
10-13 September, 2021: Ground Zero, Liberty Park (NYC)
12-22 September, 2021: DOD Warrior Games (Orlando, Fla.)
For more information about the GWOT Memorial Flag or to host the exhibit, visit Veterans and Athletes United at www.vetsau.com.