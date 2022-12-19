From left, Musician 1st Class Rob Kurth, Chief Musician Adam Whitman, and Senior Chief Musician Michael Belinkie perform with the United States Navy Band during the band's annual Holiday Concert. The Holiday Concert is the Navy Band's largest production of the year.
The United States Navy Band Brass Quartet performs in the lobby before the band's annual Holiday Concert. The Holiday Concert is the Navy Band's largest production of the year.
U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes
Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik performs with the United States Navy Band during the band's annual Holiday Concert.
On Dec. 9, local students excitedly poured into DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C., for The United States Air Force Band’s “Season of Hope” holiday concert, with teachers and parents guiding the enthusiastic concertgoers.
The audience was treated to several surprises, including a live-link serenade of “This Christmas” by Christopher Jackson, accompanied by the band. Jackson famously sang the role of George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
The Band had a few surprises of their own, including a new presentation of “Santanooga Choo-Choo,” which melded the original Chattanooga Choo-Choo by the band’s most famous alumnus, Maj. Glenn Miller, with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The runaway hit of the concert for the students, however, was a lively cover of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” sung by bass soloist Technical Sergeant Matthew Scollin, and accompanied by an orchestral arrangement by retired Senior Master Sgt. Robert Thurston.
“The Grinch was my favorite,” said Simon Augustine, who attended the concert with his mother, Kathy Augustine, a teacher.
Augustine echoed her son’s opinion.
“It’s great to be back after the pandemic,” she said. “My students look forward to this event every year.”
Purev Arslan, choral instructor at Poe Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, noted how engaging with flagship musical groups lifted his students’ ambitions. “I try to bring them here, so they can see what they can aspire to professionally,” he said.
No one had a more popular profession that day than Santa Claus himself, who had a cameo along with the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir, which closed out the concert with a sing-along for the whole audience.
After a two-year hiatus, the Season of Hope concert promised happy holidays for all.