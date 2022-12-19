On Dec. 9, local students excitedly poured into DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C., for The United States Air Force Band’s “Season of Hope” holiday concert, with teachers and parents guiding the enthusiastic concertgoers.

The audience was treated to several surprises, including a live-link serenade of “This Christmas” by Christopher Jackson, accompanied by the band. Jackson famously sang the role of George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”