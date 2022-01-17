The United States Air Force (USAF) has conducted a Five-Year Review (FYR) of Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) sites at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) Naval Air Facility Washington, Maryland (MD). The purpose of the FYR is to determine whether the implemented environmental remedial, or cleanup, actions remain protective of human health and the environment. In accordance with CERCLA, the FYR has fully evaluated the remedies at six CERCLA sites at JBA, including: LF-05 (Leroy’s Lane Landfill); SS-26 (Former Hangar 15); SS-27 (Former Dry-Cleaner Building 1623); FT-02 (Fire Training Area 1); ST-14 (Storage Tank Site 14); and, ST-10 (PD-680 Spill Site). In addition, sites FT-03 (Fire Training Area 2) and FT-04 (Fire Training Area 4) underwent regulatory site status updates.
The Addendum to the FYR has determined the sites’ protectiveness as follows: LF-05 is protective; SS-26 is short-term protective; SS-27 is protective; FT-02 is protective; ST-14 is protectiveness deferred; ST-10 is protective; FT-03 is short-term protective; and, FT-04 is short-term protective. The ST-14 protectiveness determination is deferred until data gaps relating to delineation of source areas and potential vapor intrusion are assessed in upcoming investigations. Site SS-26, FT-03 and FT-04 are short-term protective due to the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonate/perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS/PFOA) in the subsurface. These sites will be characterized and risks will be assessed upon execution of the forthcoming CERCLA Remedial Investigation, and any unacceptable risks will be remediated. JBA’s drinking water is provided by a public water utility; therefore, there is no immediate risk to human health from the presence of PFOS/PFOA in the shallow aquifer.
The Addendum to the FYR and related technical documents are available on-line through the USAF Administrative Record at: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil/. The on-line Administrative Record can also be accessed by visiting the Information Repository for JBA located at: Prince George’s County Memorial Library-Oxon Hill Branch, 6200 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, Maryland. The telephone number is (301) 839-2400.