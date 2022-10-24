The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team participated in a Joint Service Drill Exhibition at the National Mall in Washington, D.C, on Oct. 19, marking the first “Drill Off” in ten years.

During this exhibition, the drill teams of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard competed for the most superlative display of precision, mastery, discipline and teamwork as they undertook simultaneous ceremonial maneuvers. Set against the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial, these feats of military excellence made a striking impression on both cheering spectators and passers-by from places as far-flung as India and Australia. International tourists who came to sample the wartime speeches of the 16th American president were delighted to serendipitously encounter contemporary martial displays, as well.