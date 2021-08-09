U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s bird is turning heads

Just returned from its periodic maintenance inspection and a dramatic wardrobe change, Tester 15, a T-38C Talon that has been a workhorse for the United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) since 1969, is ready to take to the skies as the school’s “show bird.” Typical in many squadrons, show birds (also called CAG birds, short for Carrier Air Group Commander) are usually flown by commanding officers and have a different paint scheme than the rest of the squadron.
Once the initial idea for a show bird plane was approved by the school’s leadership, the competition was on for a winning paint scheme. Ultimately, David Rosol, supervisor of the Aviation Life Support Systems Department, developed the winning idea.
“I wanted to design a paint scheme that represented USNTPS, one that anyone who has been part of the school would be proud of,” Rosol said.
Rosol’s proposal was complete with 3-D models sporting the new paint job and a presentation explaining the meaning behind the scheme. Based on the school’s patch, and given specific pops of color to honor the tradition of paint schemes on test aircraft, Rosol’s design brings a brand new look with a nod to naval aviation heritage.