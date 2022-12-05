221117-F-F3965-1042

Peter Ettrup Larsen, guest conductor from the Prince of Denmark Band, shakes hands with Col. Don Schofield, commander of The United States Air Force Band, at their joint concert in Alexandria, Va.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Valentin Lukashuk

On Nov. 17, The United States Air Force Band took the stage for the first time with its counterpart, the Prince of Denmark Band, the country’s premier military band, marking both the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, and the 50th anniversary of the coronation of Denmark’s queen, Margrethe II. The Danish-American alliance, which dates from 1801, comprises the world’s longest unbroken diplomatic relationship.

The performance featured a program of traditional and contemporary pieces from both countries. These included the premiere of “The Boundless Open Sky,” a composition by retired Senior Master Sgt. Bob Thurston, who was present for the debut and stood for applause. A musician in the audience, Rachelle Olinger, responded to the performance.