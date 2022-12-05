On Nov. 17, The United States Air Force Band took the stage for the first time with its counterpart, the Prince of Denmark Band, the country’s premier military band, marking both the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, and the 50th anniversary of the coronation of Denmark’s queen, Margrethe II. The Danish-American alliance, which dates from 1801, comprises the world’s longest unbroken diplomatic relationship.
The performance featured a program of traditional and contemporary pieces from both countries. These included the premiere of “The Boundless Open Sky,” a composition by retired Senior Master Sgt. Bob Thurston, who was present for the debut and stood for applause. A musician in the audience, Rachelle Olinger, responded to the performance.
“I thought it was absolutely wonderful,” she said. “As a strings player, I haven’t seen a lot of brass performances, and it was nice to experience such a novel and varied program, which represented the traditions of both countries so well.”
Sharon Cunningham, who represented the local Danish Club at the event, agreed. “It was lovely to hear both anthems,” she said. “I was really pleased that The Band came to our bazaar earlier this month and invited us to attend this concert to mark the Queen’s golden anniversary. The guest conductor [Peter Ettrup Larsen] led with such expression – he was almost dancing!”
Denmark’s new Deputy Chief of Mission, Stig Paolo Piras, came to the concert right off the plane, undeterred by jet lag. “I worked with the U.S. military for two years in Iraq,” he said, referring to his last assignment. “It is great to be building this relationship in another context, through the soft power of music. [The bands] only rehearsed once, and played together so well.”
There was a broader aim to the evening’s milestone concert. “Tonight is not about the music,” said Col. Don Schofield, commander of The United States Air Force Band. “Tonight is about partnerships, and building trust, underpinned by unyielding respect. I expect this to be the first of many collaborations with our friends in the Prince of Denmark Band.”