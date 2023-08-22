Similar to Orville and Wilbur Wright’s first series of powered flights in December 1903, culminating with Wilbur’s fourth and most successful attempt clocking in at 59 seconds and traveling 852 feet; civilian contractors and members of the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron traversed a similar distance when they moved the VC-140B JetStar static display from the passenger terminal, to its next destination, a newly constructed air park alongside the 89th Airlift Wing headquarters building at Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 17, 2023.

“This plane’s been here since I began my career, so it’s neat being part of such a big and challenging restoration project that will result in it continuing to be prominently displayed”, said Kirk Kessler, 316 CE Construction Management Chief.


  