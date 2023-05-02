Gunderson takes command

Teresa Gunderson, left, pins a command-at-sea pin on her husband, Cmdr. Leif Gunderson, during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the ceremony, Gunderson relieved Cmdr. Matthew Hays as Milius’ commanding officer.

 U.S. Navy photo by Greg Johnson

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) held a change of command ceremony at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka on May 1.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Leif Gunderson relieved Cmdr. Matthew Hays as Milius’ commanding officer on the ship’s flight deck in front of more than 300 crew members and visitors.