Waldorf native serves aboard Navy’s newest warship

Ensign Lee Adrian Tengco of Waldorf serves aboard the Navy’s USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock ship.

 U.S. Navy photo by Amber Weingart

Ensign Lee Adrian Tengco, a native of Waldorf, serves aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Va. USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock ship, was commissioned July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"If there is one thing that history has shown us from the days of antiquity it is that the stakes of the competition for control of the seas are high and for our part, USS Fort Lauderdale stands ready to deliver on any day, and at any time," said Capt. James Quaresimo, the ship’s commanding officer. “And those that may wish to challenge us — they should pause. For we are equipped with America’s unstoppable secret weapon that our enemies will never be able to duplicate and that is the fierce, dedicated and unstoppable, men and women of the United States Navy and Marine Corps!”