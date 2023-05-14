Washington Commanders’ players and staff learned what it's like to operate at the 316th Wing during a visit with the 1st Helicopter Squadron on May 9.

The Commanders saw the day-to-day operations of the 1HS and the equipment used by Airmen who fly and maintain the UH-1N Huey helicopter. The players experienced a virtual reality helicopter simulator and night vision headsets that the Huey pilots use every day.