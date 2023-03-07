White Plains native serves with U.S. Navy

 Navy Office of Community Outreach photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha

Seaman Isiah Harley, a native of White Plains, serves the U.S. Navy with Naval Base Point Loma.

Harley, a 2018 Henry E. Lackey High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.