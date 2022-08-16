This $20.5 million investment will fund construction of multi-modal transit station improvements at New Carrollton Station, including a new train hall for the existing MARC, Metrorail, and Amtrak service, incorporating connections to Metrobus, TheBus, and Greyhound bus services
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin along with U.S. House of Representatives members Steny Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin, all Maryland Democrats, recently announced $20.5 million in federal funding to improve and expand New Carrollton Station and increase accessibility to the Prince George’s County transit hub.
This funding, which the lawmakers supported, will support major infrastructure improvements for the multi-modal site, including the construction of a new train hall, preparations for Purple Line service, and creation of new trails and walkways to increase cyclist and pedestrian accessibility. The funds are provided through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants Program, which the lawmakers fought to significantly boost within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“This is a major investment in the future of Prince George’s County,” the lawmakers said in a news release. “This funding will help grow New Carrollton Station into a state-of-the-art bus and rail transit hub that is more accessible by foot, bike, or car and promotes sustainable development in the surrounding communities. Projects like these – which improve our infrastructure, reduce emissions and spur local economic development – are exactly why we fought to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We were proud to support Prince George’s County’s request for federal funding for this project, and we will keep working to deliver more federal resources to expand Maryland’s public transportation network.”
“This is yet another symbol of rising opportunity for all Prince Georgians,” said P.G. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “We are excited about this project because it will transform the largest employment cluster in the county into a true “downtown” area and help ensure that New Carrollton becomes the premier transit hub on the eastern seaboard. We want to thank our federal delegation, WMATA, and Urban Atlantic for support on this project and for their dedication to improving the quality of life for Prince Georgians.”
This $20.5 million investment will fund construction of multi-modal transit station improvements at New Carrollton Station, including a new train hall for the existing MARC, Metrorail, and Amtrak service, incorporating connections to Metrobus, TheBus, and Greyhound bus services, and the future Maryland Purple Line light rail.
It will also make new sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, signalization and traffic calming improvements on Garden City Drive to increase access to the station and enhance the train hall plaza space to be more welcoming to users.
The lawmakers worked to authorize the RAISE Grant Program at $12.5 billion over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. For fiscal 2022, the program was funded at a combined $2.275 billion from both the infrastructure law and the fiscal 2022 government funding bill.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in American infrastructure that will provide more than $7 billion in federal funding directly to Maryland over five years to strengthen our infrastructure from transit systems to roads and bridges to water infrastructure, broadband connectivity, and more. The law includes measures on workforce development, equity, and climate change.
The lawmakers worked to secure passage of this law in Congress, which will help spur job creation, enhance U.S. competitiveness, and make our transportation systems more sustainable and equitable, according to the release.