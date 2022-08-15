 Skip to main content
'A knot in my gut' for officials across the country as school begins

Texas school shooting

A large teddy bear is placed at a memorial in front of crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022.

 AP Photo Jae C. Hong

David Moore has spent the summer taking steps similar to what police chiefs, superintendents and others on school security frontlines across the country have been doing in response to mass shootings that have rattled communities, large and small, across the country.

Moore, who is police chief in Janesville, Wis., two hours northwest of Chicago, and others have spent the summer break reassessing and revising security plans and conducting fresh training exercises after the tragic shooting and botched law enforcement response in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 19 elementary school students, ages 9 to 11, and two teachers killed.

