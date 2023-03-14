For Sunshine Week, an annual national celebration of open government, the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association examined public school system websites to assess how easy it is to get key information about public schools in the three jurisdictions. MDDC looked at websites in D.C., all 23 counties and the city of Baltimore in Maryland, and four large school systems in Delaware. The project was led by former Washington Post reporter Miranda S. Spivack, with editing by Frederick News-Post editor Andrew Schotz and contributions from MDDC executive assistant Samantha Savage. Reporters George Berkheimer of The Business Monthly; Sabrina LeBoeuf and Lillian Reed of The Baltimore Sun; Darryl Kinsey Jr. of Southern Maryland News and others also contributed research.

Public school systems in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., generally do well sharing basic information on their websites, such as how to contact the superintendent or when the next school board meeting will be held.