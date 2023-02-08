Activists gather in Annapolis as hearings begin on gun control

Pro-gun rights advocates rally near the Maryland State House protesting gun legislation on Feb. 7.

 Capital News Service photo by Michelle Larkin

Bills to tighten up Maryland’s gun laws brought out protests and activists Tuesday as more than 300 people signed up to speak to five gun control proposals to put an age limit on rifle possession, create a voluntary registration system to keep guns from suicidal people and restrict where guns can be carried throughout the state.

“If this (gun control) does get passed, it's going to be struck down and all they're going to do is cost the Maryland taxpayer tons of money defending it in court. Don't pass this unconstitutional law,” said Paul Brockman, a self-employed contractor from Hanover, Maryland, and spokesperson for The Patriot Picket, an Annapolis Second Amendment activist group. “These are the most lawful, law-abiding people out here, and they want to take away our ability to carry a gun to defend ourselves.”