The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum will host the 27th annual Babe Ruth Birthday Bash over three days, Feb. 23 to 25.
For the first time ever, the event will take place virtually and feature interviews with Maryland sports icons.
“For 26 years — since Babe Ruth’s 100th birthday in 1995 — Babe’s Birthday Bash has celebrated Baltimore’s native sons and daughters and commemorated Maryland’s sports heritage,” said Shawn Herne, executive director of the museum. “This year’s virtual format opens the event to sports fans here in Maryland and across the country, providing access to conversations with some of our state’s sports greats.”
This year’s lineup includes:
Former Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson, Jim Palmer and Boog Powell
Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde
University of Maryland coaches Mark Turgeon, Mike Locksley and Brenda Frese
Ruth biographer Jane Leavy and historian Bill Jenkinson
Baseball Hall of Fame senior curator Tom Shieber
Maryland native and former New York Yankee Mark Teixeira
Broadcasters Jon Miller, Joe Castiglione, Johnny Holliday and Roch Kubatko
“I hope you’ll join me and my teammates Boog Powell and Jim Palmer to talk about the Orioles’ 1970 World Series championship,” Robinson said. “And be sure to check out the other discussions on the Maryland Terps, Babe Ruth and even the New York Yankees.”
The museum is offering sponsorship opportunities for Babe’s Birthday Bash at levels ranging from $500 to $5,000. Sponsorships will help cover costs of producing the programs as well as reduced-price or free tickets for the Bash. For additional information on sponsorship opportunities, visit baberuthmuseum.org/birthdaybash.
The event will be broadcast on a dedicated event website with accompanying auction. Information can be found at the museum’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/baberuthmuseum.
The museum is open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and is observing all health and safety measures prescribed by the Center for Disease Control, the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland. Visit BabeRuthMuseum.org or call 410-727-1539 for more information.
The Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to perpetuating Maryland’s storied sports heritage. The foundation owns and operates the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, celebrating and preserving the history and archives of Baltimore native Babe Ruth; the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Ravens; and local and regional sports at the amateur, collegiate and professional levels.