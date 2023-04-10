Black Marylanders most often targeted by hate crimes and bias incidents in 2021

More hate crimes and bias incidents were reported in diverse counties in 2021.

 CNS graphic

Hate crimes and incidents of bias in Maryland victimized Black residents more than any other identity group in the state in 2021, according to data published by Maryland State Police.

The annual Hate Bias Report, a joint effort of MSP and the Maryland Coordination & Analysis Center, recorded 61 verified incidents or crimes with an anti-Black or African-American bias, more than all other identity groups combined.