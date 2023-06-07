This week, areas throughout the MidAtlantic are being impacted by poor air quality.

Large uncontrolled wildfires in Nova Scotia have produced a significant smoke plume that is moving toward our area, likely to cause elevated unhealthy fine particles readings registering on the Air Quality Index, according to a press release from the American Lung Association. The air quality is predicted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.


