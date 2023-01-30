Cardin addresses new Southern Maryland National Heritage Area

The Southern Maryland Heritage Area announcement at a Tri-County Council meeting in Annapolis drew many people, including, from left, Charles Commissioner Ralph Patterson, Shelby Watson-Hampton, Fred Tutman, Brandon Rosario, Jeffrey Murray, Lucille W. Walker, La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, Julie Schablitsky, Franklin A. Robinson Jr., Del. Edith Patterson, Sen. Jack Bailey, Sen. Ben Cardin, Del. Todd Morgan, Sen. Michael Jackson, Charlotte Davis, John Hartline and Charles Commissioner Amanda Stewart.

 Photo by Edwin Remsberg

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) was the key note speaker on Jan. 19 in Annapolis for the legislative dinner of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. He was introduced by executive director of the newly designated Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, Lucille Walker.

“It was the senator’s legislation in conjunction with Congressman [Steny] Hoyer’s legislation, and with the support of Sen. [Chris] Van Hollen, that accomplished in two years what normally takes well over a decade, if at all," Walker said. "This unique designation not only shines a national light on the region and establishes further funding, but it brings to all of us the story of the region, and why that story matters.”