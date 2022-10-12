Chesapeake leaders address restoration failures, path forward

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), left, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recommit to their efforts to fulfill bay restoration goals by 2025.

The leaders of efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay by 2025, a group that includes six governors, the Environmental Protection Agency and the mayor of the District Columbia, acknowledged Tuesday they have not been doing enough to reach their goals

They did not say how they would achieve their targets. The group, the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, was attending its annual meeting. The council includes the governors of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and three other states in the bay watershed.