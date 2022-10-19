Coalition seeks voting access for Marylanders awaiting trial

Qiana Johnson, a formerly incarcerated woman, speaks at the Expand the Ballot Coalition press conference on Oct. 18. Johnson, CEO and executive director of Life After Release, works with women as they transition from incarceration and back to their communities.

 Capital News Service photo by Shannon Clark

Thousands of Maryland residents will not cast a ballot in this year’s election because they are behind bars. They have not had their voting rights taken from them. In fact, they have not been convicted of a crime.

But because they are in jail prior to adjudication, they won’t get voting information. They won’t get a ballot. They won’t vote.