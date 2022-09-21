Court to decide by weekend on counting mail-in votes early

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox voices opposition to a proposal to allow earlier counting of mail-in ballots outside of a hearing Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Count. The Maryland State Board of Elections says the change is needed to speed up election results, while Cox claims it would damage the integrity of the process.

 CNS photo

The Montgomery County Circuit Court will decide on Friday whether to allow Maryland poll workers to begin counting mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election early.

Judge James Bonifant heard arguments Tuesday morning from attorneys for the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow the hundreds of thousands of expected mail-in ballots to be counted as early as Oct. 1 to avoid delays in determining the winners in the fall contests.

CNS reporter Timothy Elijah Dashiell contributed to this story.