Crime Victims’ Resources Center honors governor for advocating

Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center Executive Director Kurt Wolfgang, left, and artist Krista White present Gov. Larry Hogan (R) with a portrait and award for his advocacy related to crime victims' rights as Roberta Roper, MCVRC founder and survivor, looks on.
Forty years ago, the Stephanie Roper case made headlines and the Roper family began advocating and making changes for victims’ rights across the nation. Since its inception, Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, formerly the Stephanie Roper Committee, has serviced thousands of victims with services ranging from referrals to legal representation and accompaniment.
This year, MCVRC created the Roberta Roper Lifetime Achievement Award and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was one of the first recipients, according to a release from the organization.
Hogan was unable to attend MCVRC’s 40th anniversary gala in October, but MCVRC was able to personally thank him for his continued support and advocacy during his career and tenure as governor of Maryland on Dec. 12. MCVRC was able to present their award along with a painting done by artist Krista White. Hogan was honored, particularly knowing the plight of the Roper Family and what it stands for to Marylanders, according to the release.
Since 2015, Hogan has directed more than $345 million to support Maryland crime victims, which includes his recent $35 million funding to protect victim service providers from devastating VOCA federal cuts. This important funding supports a range of services including direct advocacy, case management, crisis and hotline support, counseling, support groups, court and hospital accompaniment, legal representation, shelter, transitional housing, and forensic medical exams.
Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center Inc. ensures that victims of crime receive justice and are treated with dignity and compassion through comprehensive victims' rights and services. MCVRC is a grassroots non-profit organization that became a statewide organization dedicated to serving the interest of crime victims throughout Maryland.
MCVRC is the longest running and largest legal clinic serving victims of all crimes in this country. MCVRC attorneys have argued in state, federal and the Supreme Court on victim right’s issues which have resulted in major legal victories.