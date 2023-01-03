Crime Victims’ Resources Center honors governor for advocating

Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center Executive Director Kurt Wolfgang, left, and artist Krista White present Gov. Larry Hogan (R) with a portrait and award for his advocacy related to crime victims' rights as Roberta Roper, MCVRC founder and survivor, looks on.

 MCVRC photo

Forty years ago, the Stephanie Roper case made headlines and the Roper family began advocating and making changes for victims’ rights across the nation. Since its inception, Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, formerly the Stephanie Roper Committee, has serviced thousands of victims with services ranging from referrals to legal representation and accompaniment.

This year, MCVRC created the Roberta Roper Lifetime Achievement Award and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was one of the first recipients, according to a release from the organization.