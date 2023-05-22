Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), a former game warden, was not the scheduled speaker at the Deer Summit in Annapolis on May 11, but he did highlight the importance of meeting. He talked about Senate Bill 327, a unanimous bill coming out of both chambers, affecting hunters, farmers and deer.

“We understand that deer are a problem,” Bailey said. “The way we did it in that bill, requires the Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources to work together and inform us in a full written policy by December first. So we can be educated to make the right decisions.”


