Education bills prioritize teacher shortages, Blueprint funding

Sen. Brian Feldman, chair of the Senate’s Education, Energy and the Environment Committee, types at his computer on March 30.

 Capital News Service photo by Christine Zhu

One of the biggest changes to state education policy to come out of the Maryland General Assembly this session didn’t actually originate from lawmakers – it came from the new attitude in the governor’s office.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) emphasized access to a good education for all in Maryland, and demonstrated he isn’t afraid to spend money on ensuring that.