Elected officials, community leaders urge voters to legalize cannabis

Former Baltimore Ravens player Eugene Monroe, back row center, and members of "Yes on 4" are urging Maryland residents to vote yes on Question 4 on the ballot to approve legalization of recreational cannabis when they go to the polls Nov. 8.

Members of the Maryland House of Delegates and community members, including retired law enforcement and former Baltimore Ravens player Eugene Monroe, said last week that legalization of recreational cannabis would create new jobs and investment opportunities and save the state money by eliminating the incarceration of thousands of residents annually on marijuana possession charges.

Spearheaded by Monroe’s advocacy organization, Yes on 4, the group urged Maryland residents to vote yes on Question 4 to approve legalization of recreational cannabis when they go to the polls Nov. 8.