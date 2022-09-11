Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee
Source: Maryland State Board of Elections/CNS graphic

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors.

Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters as has Cox, according to data analysis by Capital News Service.

Capital News Service reporter Stephen Neukam contributed to this story.