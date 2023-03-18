The Maryland Senate, following a spirited debate on March 13, passed the controversial Gun Safety Act of 2023, which limits the circumstances where someone can carry a weapon even with a concealed carry permit.

Initially sponsored by Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery) and then-Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery), now Secretary of State, the bill, Senate Bill 1, would tighten state gun laws in an effort to combat gun violence and in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that rendered some Maryland gun laws unconstitutional. Following friendly amendments on the Senate floor, the bill now has 24 sponsors.