Mike Brady

Hospice of the Chesapeake President Mike Brady oversees hospices in four counties, including Calvert.

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

Calvert Hospice, part of Hospice of the Hospice of Chesapeake family of brands, was named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

The team was the only Maryland hospice to achieve the elite status this year, according to a release from the organization.


  