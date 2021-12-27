Howard Center’s new database expands the scope of ‘Printing Hate’ series

A white-owned Mississippi newspaper justified the 1907 lynching of Henry Sykes, a Black man who was hanged by a mob, writing: “When there is no law to reach the offender … the people must take reins in hand and mete out justice promptly and surely.”
In 1887, a white-owned Kansas newspaper expressed disappointment that townspeople had not immediately lynched Richard Wood, a Black man, instead of letting authorities take him to jail. “They were so derelict of their duty as to let him pass a tree without becoming a swinging ornament to a strong limb, well secured with a stout rope. Such fiendish acts deserve swift punishment, and it should have been meted out right where the crime was committed.”
When a lynch mob later broke into the jail and hanged Wood, the paper concluded: “a negro demon has met a just doom.”
Both newspapers — Mississippi’s Okolona Messenger and Kansas’ Leavenworth Times — are still published today. These examples of deeply harmful coverage of racial terror lynchings are included in a new database created for the University of Maryland Howard Center for Investigative Journalism’s “Printing Hate” series.
To date, “Printing Hate” has published 30 in-depth stories detailing how some white-owned newspapers helped create a culture that fomented thousands of racial terror lynchings.
The papers did this by promoting the brutality of white lynch mobs and exhaustively detailing the torture of Black victims. They did this by encouraging townspeople to join lynch mobs and by relying on racial tropes to justify extrajudicial murder as a necessary alternative to the criminal justice system.
The new database significantly expands the scope of the “Printing Hate” project. It includes historic examples from nearly 70 additional newspapers that featured racist and harmful coverage of the deaths of a lynching victim in their local coverage. All of the papers in the database are still published today in some form.
Taken as a whole, the database buttresses a key finding of the “Printing Hate” series: harmful, racist coverage of racial terror lynchings was not isolated to a handful of white-owned papers, but was commonplace.
The database was the product of nearly a year of computationally driven, historical research. It relied on a large-scale text analysis of historical newspaper scans stored in digital archives. It would not have been possible without the work of civil rights activists, journalists and historians over the last 150 years to document individual lynchings and the work of archivists, librarians and historians to build digital repositories of historic newspapers.
For more information about the project, email Sean Mussenden at smussend@umd.edu.
To view the project online, go to https://lynching.cnsmaryland.org/.