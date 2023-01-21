In Case You Were Wondering: Farm Signs

Seen along the road at the edge of farm fields, signs such as these identify the company and the type of seed that the farmer has planted.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

There’s a good chance you’ve seen the signs along the road and maybe you are curious as to what the signs mean.

At the edge of farm fields there are signs — about the same size as a standard speed limit or route number sign — but each has nothing to do with transportation.